Debut of Volkswagen's next production ID delayed until April

The production version of VW's ID Crozz SUV crossover concept is slated to be unveiled at the New York Auto Show in April 2020. — Volkswagen pic via AFP

WOLFSBURG, Jan 23 — Volkswagen's next ID EV won't be unveiled until the New York International Auto Show this April, according to a media report.

In September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen teased the fourth member of its production ID family just one day after revealing the ID.3 compact hatchback.

While the upcoming model's psychedelic wraps were originally going to be removed this February (possibly) at the Chicago Auto Show, Autocar reported this week that the unveiling date has been shifted two months back.

Based on what has been seen (albeit the model being covered in camouflage), the ID.4 will be a crossover SUV with a design similar to the ID Crozz concept announced in 2017.

According to Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh, the range of the model will be above 500 km, the top speed will be limited to 180 kph, and the price will start at US$33,000 (RM134,250) before tax credits.

Later this year, another ID SUV is expected to be revealed, called the ID.5. Little has been revealed about this model.

The production launch of the Volkswagen ID.4 is rumoured to take place late this year. The wraps look set to be taken off at the New York Auto Show which runs from April 10 to 19. — AFP-Relaxnews