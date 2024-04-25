KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Action thriller Sheriff: Narko Integriti continues its successful box-office run, raking in RM22.1 million in seven days.

This makes it the highest grossing local film of 2024 so far.

In an Instagram post, the film director Syafiq Yusof thanked local audiences for their support since the film’s premiere last Thursday.

Executive producer Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said she was thankful for fans of Sheriff for the ‘extraordinary’ response.

She said that the audience were entertained by the film and claimed some have already watched the film three times in cinemas.

“The collection of RM22.1 million places Sheriff as the number one local film of 2024,” the executive producer said in a statement.

“If this encouraging response continues, Insyallah, Sheriff will create another history by achieving extraordinary collections.”

Polis Evo 3, Syafiq’s previous film, currently occupies the second spot of the highest grossing local film of all time in Malaysia, earning RM54 million.

The number one highest grossing local film of all time belongs to Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan at RM97 million.

The film is an action and psychological thriller revolving around the titular character (played by Zul Ariffin) who is a cop, is tasked to catch corrupt cops.

Sheriff: Narko Integriti that stars Syafiq Kyle, Datuk Aaron Aziz,and Elizabeth Tan is currently playing in cinemas nationwide.