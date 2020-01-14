Elon Musk teases future Tesla ability to talk to pedestrians (VIDEO)

Teslas may soon be able to talk to people outside the car. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 14 ­— On Sunday, the Tesla co-founder and CEO published a video to Twitter demonstrating Tesla cars’ upcoming ability to talk to pedestrians via external speakers.

Instead of having to roll down the window during the brisk months of winter to talk to pedestrians and other people outside the vehicle, Tesla owners will soon be able to speak to them through a set of external speakers.

Company CEO Elon Musk demonstrated this upcoming tool in a tweet published Sunday showing a red Tesla saying “Well, don’t just stand there staring. Hop in!” Commenting on the video, he also stated “And, of course, your car will be able to [fart emoji] in their general direction.”

Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real. pic.twitter.com/8AJdERX5qa — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 12, 2020

Though no information was provided explaining how the tool will work or when it will be available, it appears as though Tesla owners will be able to select between not only standard sound clips made to comply with EV sound requirements, but also between absurd and amusing (and possible fart) clips for the driver out there with a Musk-like sense of humour.

The feature is said to be coming “soon.” — AFP-Relaxnews