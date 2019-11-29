First Edition of Ford’s first production EV already sold out

The First Edition Model of Ford's upcoming Mach-E EV is already sold out. — AFP pic

EW YORK, Nov 29 — Less than 10 days after officially unveiling the 2021 Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV, the First Edition of the model is already sold out.

On November 18, Ford opened up reservations for its very first production all-electric car — which also happens to be the very first SUV to don the iconic Mustang name — the Mustang Mach-E. By making a refundable US$500 (RM2,087) deposit, customers could ensure that they would be able to purchase a First Edition version of the model for US$59,500 when it launches in 2020. On Wednesday, Ford confirmed to CNET’s Roadshow that all those models have already sold out in the US.

Customers can no longer make reservations for the model, and it’s already been removed from Ford’s online configurator.

The company did not disclose how many First Edition Mach-E’s were available; in total, Ford previously stated that it was planning to produce only about 50,000 units worldwide within the first full year of production. Restricted battery supplies have been cited as the limiting factor.

Those who are still interested in a Mach-E can still reserve other variants of the model, the most similar being the Premium version. Naturally, this variant will launch after the First Edition, which is expected to hit the streets in 2020. A GT version of the SUV is expected to launch in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews