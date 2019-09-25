Performance testing of Aston Martin’s first SUV nearly complete (VIDEO)

Aston Martin DBX SUV is nearly done with performance testing. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Sept 25 — Today, Aston Martin announced that the brand’s very first SUV has entered the final stages of development; according to the company, the model has attained sportscar levels of performance.

In fact, Aston Martin specifically likens the DBX’s cornering speeds with that of the Vantage sportscar. Braking figures, on the other hand, are said to be greater than that of the DBS Superleggera.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powering the model — the same one found in the Vantage and DB11 — produces approximately 542hp and 516 ft-lbs. of torque, values that are both higher than its in-house sportscar counterparts.

Hear the beating heart of Aston Martin DBX for the first time!



Delivering an instantly recognisable soundtrack, DBX’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 has been fine tuned to deliver the exhilaration of a sports car.

Register your interest here:https://t.co/aOk2ksWXvr#DBX #AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/Uh16uSOOHu — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) September 25, 2019

Though the top speed has not yet been determined, Aston Martin states that it will doubtlessly fall above 180mph.

Final testing of the model will continue throughout the next few months while the official unveiling is slated to take place in December. — AFP-Relaxnews