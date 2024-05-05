KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has not discussed any potential change in the Perlis state government leadership contrary to earlier news reports, according to Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said remarks by Perlis Bersatu chief Abu Bakar Hamzah were the latter’s personal opinions, Mingguan Malaysia reported today.

“So I don’t want to comment on individual views because the principles we hold must be brought to the Perikatan Nasional at state level.

“It was not discussed, there was no reason, the question of changing the state government in Perlis did not arise,” he was quoted as telling reporters after PN’s ceramah in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor last night.

Abu Bakar has been previously reported by several news outlets as saying that Perlis Bersatu is ready to lead the state government if asked to do so, following a corruption investigation into incumbent Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli that is ongoing.

But Abu Bakar also said any decision about the state menteri besar is up to Perlis Ruler Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and the PN central leadership.

Azmin said that PN is a coalition that practises consensus decision-making, adding that it covers all aspects, including who should be the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election candidate.

“Including as an example, the candidate in Kuala Kubu Baru, it’s true, here there was a PN candidate from Gerakan, but based on sentiments, surveys in the field, all parties agreed that Khairul Azhari Saut was the best candidate,” Azmin, who is also Hulu Kelang assemblyman, was quoted as saying.

“Because in PN there is no ‘big brother’ practice, all parties are equal and (have) the right to discuss”.