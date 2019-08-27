BMW M8 Gran Coupe to make world premiere at 2019 LA Auto Show (VIDEO)

BMW will follow up the launch of the M8 Coupe and Cabriolet (pictured) with the BMW M8 Gran Coupe in November. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — Concluding a press release outlining their recent series of successful launches, BMW confirmed that the M8 Gran Coupe will make its world premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

As of now in the 8 segment — a designation denoting high prestige within the company’s vehicle portfolio — BMW has launched the 8 Series Coupe, 8 Series Convertible, M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible, i8 Roadster, and i8 Coupe. On Friday, the brand announced that the seventh member of the lineup, the M8 Gran Coupe, will make its world premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

Though almost no details were disclosed about the model, it’s likely to be a four-door version of the standard M8 Coupe which is powered by a 4.4-litre V8; the engine can propel the two-door car from 0 to 60mph in 3.0 seconds thanks to its power output of 600 hp. The extra weight that comes with converting the coupe to a gran coupe is expected to slow the stats slightly.

The new model, with both the prestigious “8” and motorsport “M” designations, gives clients another vehicle option tailored to their needs.

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show this year, which runs from November 22 to December 2. The price has not yet been disclosed, but it will likely be in the same ballpark as the M8 Coupe, which starts at US$133,000 (RM558,440). — AFP-Relaxnews