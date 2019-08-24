Audi to unveil all-electric off-road concept car at Frankfurt Motor Show

Audi’s all-electric off-roader concept, codenamed AI:TRAIL quattro. — Picture courtesy of Audi

PARIS, Aug 24 — German manufacturer Audi will be taking to the International Motor Show in Frankfurt this September to introduce its 100-per cent electric off-road concept car to the world.

The vehicle, codenamed AI:TRAIL quattro, is the fourth in a series of concepts unveiled by Audi following the AICON and ELAINE (which were both unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017) and the AI:ME. The four designs will be reunited at the German manufacturer’s stand this year.

No other details have been shared by Audi about the new all-electric buggy. The shape of the chassis, rear-hinged rear doors and imposing wheels seen in the first image recall the Citroen 19_19 Concept unveiled by the French manufacturer last May at Viva Technology in Paris.

Besides the new concept car, Audi will take advantage of the Frankfurt show to demo the next generations of its RS 6 Avant as well as the redesigned Q7 and SQ7.

The 68th International Motor Show Germany runs from September 12 to 22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany. See more at iaa.de. — AFP Relaxnews