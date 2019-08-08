Luxe, limited-edition Maseratis debut at Monterey Car Week

2020 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso. — Handout via AFP

ROME, Aug 8 — Maserati will be showcasing two limited-edition models featuring luxurious woven leather interiors at this year’s Monterey Car Week; 50 units of each will be available for purchase by show visitors.

Italian car brand Maserati is using Monterey Car Week in California to debut two limited edition 2020 model year cars with lavish interiors made by the Italian fashion house Zegna.

Only 50 units of the special edition Quattroporte sedan and 50 of the Levante SUV will be available for purchase by those visiting Monterey for the event.

The Quattroporte’s body has been refinished in a metallic blue paint and has been equipped with blue brake calipers to match.

2020 Levante S GranSport. — Handout via AFP

The Levante S GranSport, on the other hand, has been outfitted in Bronzo tri-coat exterior paint. The brake calipers on the SUV have been finished in black, and the wheels get a set of 21-inch polished Helios rims. On the inside, the sedan’s leather interior is dark brown whereas that of the Levante is black.

To make the material, as described by the company, nappa leather has been used in place of fabric yarns to create a textile that is “not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors.”

Both models will be available to Monterey Car Week visitors on a first come, first served basis; however, those not in the area can contact their local Maserati dealers to reserve one. Deliveries will begin in spring of next year. — AFP-Relaxnews