Goodwood Festival of Speed: Upcoming new car debuts

Lexus LC convertible concept debuted at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, June 25 — The Goodwood Festival of Speed isn’t just an opportunity for automobile manufacturers to show off their cars’ muscles, it’s also an opportunity for them to debut new vehicles.

With the UK’s annual Goodwood Festival of Speed just over a week away, car companies from across the world have begun teasing the models that will debut at the event. Here’s what we know will be announced starting on July 4:

Lexus LC Convertible

A couple of weeks ago, Lexus announced that it would be launching a production version of the LC convertible concept that was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Rumours have suggested that the upcoming model will be almost identical to the concept version right down to the 5.0-litre V8 engine.

Since the standard version of the LC starts at US$92,300 (RM382,352), the price of the convertible version is expected to only go up from there.

Mustang EV by Charge Cars. — Handout via AFP

Ford Mustang EV and GT

British startup Charge Cars has created a fully-electric Ford Mustang that will be revealed in July. The exterior has been based on vintage models from the ‘60s while the inside has been equipped with electric vehicle parts that offer the car up to 200 miles of range.

The Mustang EV can be reserved today for £5,000; the starting price of the model is £300,000 and only 499 units will be produced. Shipping will begin in September.

Ford’s upcoming GT supercar. — Handout via AFP

Meanwhile a mysterious and “ultra-high-performance” Ford GT supercar will be announced at the event by the American brand. No further details about the model have been released.

Honda NSX. — Handout via AFP

Honda E and NSX

Both a nearly-finished prototype of the Honda E electric hatchback and the Honda NSX hybrid supercar will make their UK debuts at the Goodwood Festival this year.

Honda E Prototype — Handout via AFP

The production version of the Honda E is expected to launch later in 2019, but it can already be reserved as of now. Only a limited number of Honda NSX models will be available for purchase; considering that the model carries a 2019 model year designation, it will likely go on sale this year.

The 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 4 to July 7 in West Sussex, England. — AFP-Relaxnews