CHENGDU, April 26 ― Professional men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, is determined to put the current situation in men’s singles camp at the back of his mind ahead of the Thomas Cup 2024 Group D opener against Hong Kong in Chengdu, China, tomorrow morning.

While acknowledging the understrength of the national men’s singles camp, the current world number 10 will instead try to make do with the situation and seize every moment in the tournament held in Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre.

“No matter how shaky, the game is still on. If we keep thinking our men’s singles are shaky and weak, I don’t think it helps. What I can do is just enjoy the game,” he told reporters after the training session here today.

With the absence of Ng Tze Yong due to delayed recovery from back surgery, Malaysia had no choice but turn to 2017 Asian Junior champion Leong Jun Hao, who may play as second singles, followed by Cheam June Wei and Justin Hoh for the world’s most prestigious badminton team event.

As he is expected to be fielded as the first singles tomorrow, Zii Jia, who will likely face off Hong Kong’s top shuttler, Lee Cheuk Yiu, ranked 15th, said he will do his level best to give the Malaysian team a good start for the tournament.

“Cheuk Yiu is definitely a tough opponent...we all know the first point is very important but I don’t really want to put pressure on myself,” he said.

Based on head-to-head records, Cheuk Yiu holds a slight advantage, having won two out of three matches against the 26-year-old previously.

Meanwhile, team captain Soh Wooi Yik felt that the men’s doubles players were in top condition and eager to play their part in securing the first win for Malaysia.

About the court condition, Wooi Yik admitted the shuttle movement was quite fast during their two-day court testing, and that the team will strive to adapt to it.

In the meantime, Wooi Yik’s partner, Aaron Chia, said the team spirit is really good at the moment and hoped Malaysia to emerge victorious against Hong Kong.

After Hong Kong, Malaysia, seeded fifth and holding five championship titles, will meet Algeria on Sunday before bringing the Group D curtain down against 2016 champions and European powerhouse Denmark.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. ― Bernama