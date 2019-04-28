Three world premieres in store at Top Marques Monaco car show

Top Marques Monaco 2019 will see the McLaren Grand Tourer, the Ferox Azaris and the Zacaria unveiled. — Picture courtesy of Top Marques Monaco via AFP

MONACO, April 28 — The McLaren Grand Tourer, the Ferox Azaris and the Zacaria are due to be unveiled at the Top Marques Monaco car show, to be held at May 30 to June 3, 2019 at the Grimaldi Forum.

After being announced at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the McLaren Grand Tourer is set to make its debut in Monaco. This mid-engine car boasts a spacious, streamlined and modern interior, finished with high-end materials.

Another car premiering in Monaco is the Ferox Azaris, an unusual six-wheeled vehicle with four in-wheel electric motors driven by a central power source. Also coming to Top Marques Monaco will be the Australian-built Zacaria single-seater. Essentially billed as a “road-legal F1 car,” this model is powered by a 740-horsepower V12 engine from a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Other models on display at this year's edition include the spectacular Pininfarina Battista with its 1,900-horsepower engine and the Quantino 48Volt supercar powered by salt water.

Visitors will also able to see the Bugatti Chiron Sport, one of the world's most expensive supercars, and the Aston Martin RB 003, a concept car developed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, which should lead to a spectacular production model hypercar by 2021.

A special-edition Rolls-Royce Wraith, dubbed the “Luminary Collection,” plus the Bentley Continental GT Number 9 Edition, launched to mark the British manufacturer's 100th anniversary, will also be on show at the Grimaldi Forum.

As in previous years, the exhibition will also showcase a selection of luxury watches and jewelry. Major watchmakers such as Greubel Forsey, Roger Dubuis and Bovet 1822 will all be present.

An auction will see an exceptional lot up for grabs from Rebellion Timepieces, featuring a luxury watch (Magnum 540 Grand Tourbillon Saphir) and a prestigious racecar (Rebellion R-One LMP1, as seen in the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans).

The 16th edition of Top Marques Monaco runs May 30 to June 3, 2019, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. See more here. — AFP-Relaxnews