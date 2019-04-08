Bermaz Motor to put all-new Mazda CX-8 on preview at Malaysia Autoshow this week

The all-new Mazda CX-8 will be on display at the Malaysia Autoshow from April 11 until 14. — Picture courtesy of Bermaz Motor

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Bermaz Motor, the sole distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, is all geared-up to put the new Mazda CX-8 on preview at the Malaysia Autoshow from April 11 until 14.

It will be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

Slated to be launched later this year, the newly-released model will be Bermaz’s latest addition to the crossover SUV range.

Perfect for large families, the seven-seater CX-8 offers high quality, great performance and sports beautiful design elements.

Pic 2: Mazda CX-8’s interior parts were carefully selected to deliver timeless expression of class and quality. — Picture courtesy of Bermaz Motor

Designed with a more premium and mature look for the Kodo — soul of motion design language — the CX-8 imparts an enduring edgy look that will continue to excite customers for many years to come.

Mazda designers selected each interior part in careful consideration of colour and material to deliver timeless expression of class and quality.

Other Mazda vehicles on display at the show will include the CX-3, CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6.

Some specifications of the Mazda CX-8 on display will vary from the actual launched vehicle for the Malaysian market.