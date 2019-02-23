Hyundai teases new motorsport-inspired trim for Tucson SUV

Fender close-up of the upcoming N-Line SUV. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai

SEOUL, Feb 23 — Hyundai’s European SUV lineup is gaining the N-Line offering for the first time.

A couple of weeks ago, AutoExpress insiders reported that an N-Line treated-Tucson SUV is on its way and, sure enough, on Thursday Hyundai confirmed that the rumours are true with a couple of new teasers.

The company didn’t explicitly state that this SUV — the first one with the motorsport-influenced trim — will be a Tucson, but everything that was stated in the brief press release matched what AutoExpress reported last month.

The only spec that Hyundai offers is that the upcoming SUV will be powered by a 48-volt powertrain; the images — a closeup of the right fender and another of the gear shift — both feature silver N-Line badges built into the hardware.

The redesigned front bumper has received some sporty new LED details, and the grille lost the chrome bars spanning its width. The interior looks like it’s been reupholstered in black leather with contrasting red stitching holding everything together.

This N-Line Tucson is expected to be a hot competitor with the Audi SQ5, whose 2019 model year version is already available, and the Volkswagen T-Roc R, which is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year. Even though the original unofficial report predicted that this model will not debut this year, this teaser leads us to believe its launch is destined for the second half of 2019.

As of right now, the new offering will only be available in Europe. Though Hyundai only tells us that “more details will be released in the near future” it’s likely that the “near future” means the Geneva Motor Show which begins next month. — AFP-Relaxnews