KOTA BHARU, March 21 — The Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) has refuted viral social media allegations linking one of its enforcement vehicles to a fatal accident at KM 85.5 of Jalan Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli near Kampung Rahmat, Bukit Bunga, yesterday.

Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said the department takes the spread of inaccurate information regarding the incident seriously.

“The claim that the accident was caused by JPJ personnel chasing a lorry, as depicted in a 34-second viral video, is false and baseless.

“The departmental vehicle was conducting an official patrol at the time in conjunction with Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the personnel involved adhered to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and traffic regulations while carrying out their duties.

Mohd Misuari added that further investigations fall under the jurisdiction of the police and urged the public to refrain from speculation or the dissemination of unverified information until the probe is completed.

“We also wish to express our deepest sympathy to the victims involved and offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. We pray that his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said.

In the 4.30pm incident yesterday, Mursyid Azmi, 25, the son of Astro Awani senior editor Husna Yusop, was killed following a collision involving two vehicles.

Initial reports indicate that the Perodua Myvi driven by the victim, who was travelling from Ipoh, Perak, towards Rantau Panjang, had veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the right side of a JPJ Toyota Fortuner. — Bernama