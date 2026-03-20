NARATHIWAT, March 20 — A vehicle carrying Narathiwat Member of Parliament Kamolsak Leewamo was shot at his residence early this morning, shortly after he returned from a parliamentary session in Bangkok on Thursday.

Bacho Police Chief Wisan Rakmak said Kamolsak escaped unharmed in the incident. However, two of his security escorts were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Wisan said the incident occurred at about 1 am when Kamolsak arrived at his residence from Hat Yai International Airport after attending the parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister in Bangkok.

He said four men were believed to have been waiting outside the residence before opening fire on the MP’s official vehicle.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the scene on Friday morning, he said initial investigations found that the suspects fled in a white four-wheel-drive vehicle shortly after carrying out the attack.

Wisan said police are currently reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings to track down the suspects, and statements from the victims will be taken soon. — Bernama