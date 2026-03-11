LONDON, March 11 — Britain’s government was due today to publish the first tranche of documents relating to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s controversial appointment of a Jeffrey Epstein associate as UK ambassador to Washington.

The release could renew pressure on Starmer who has faced questions about his judgement over his decision to name Peter Mandelson as UK envoy to the United States in late 2024.

Government minister Darren Jones said a “big number” of files would be released, although they are expected to be a fraction of the documents set for disclosure to parliament.

Lawmakers last month ordered the Labour government to release tens of thousands of emails, messages and documents on how Mandelson was vetted for the role.

Starmer has insisted that Mandelson “lied repeatedly” to officials about the extent of his friendship with late convicted US sex offender Epstein, before and during his tenure as ambassador.

But the prime minister has also admitted that he knew Mandelson had maintained a relationship with Epstein after the late financier was convicted of child sexual offences in 2008.

Mandelson, a former Labour spin doctor, was arrested by police last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He is being investigated over allegations that he sent sensitive documents to Epstein when he was a government minister, including during the 2008 financial crash.

He has not been charged.

Starmer sacked Mandelson as ambassador in September last year after documents released by a US Congressional committee revealed new details about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein.

It unleashed a political storm, with two of Starmer’s top aides resigning over the row, and the prime minister himself facing down calls to resign.

Starmer has apologised to Epstein’s victims for the appointment. — AFP