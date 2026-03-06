JAKARTA, March 6 — An Indonesian court on Friday acquitted a prominent rights activist held for several months on “incitement” charges after calling on social media for young people to join massive anti-government protests last year.

Delpedro Marhaen Rismansyah, director of the Lokataru Foundation, was arrested last September and held until last month “on suspicion of making provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions,” according to police.

The 26-year-old was acquitted with three co-defendants in Jakarta Friday, with judge Harika Nova Yeri ruling that “they have not been proven guilty as accused by the prosecutors” — who had sought two years imprisonment for each of them.

Delpedro told reporters at the court afterwards: “This victory is not just for us, but for all Indonesian youths. We appreciate the judges’ bravery.”

‘Freedom’

Dozens of supporters had packed the courtroom for the sentencing hearing, shouting “freedom!” before the verdict was read.

The four young men were prosecuted for uploading “inciting content” online “with the aim of stirring up hatred against the government” and encouraging people to oppose public authorities.

Muzaffar Salim, a colleague of Delpedro at the Lokataru Foundation was also in the dock, as were university student Khariq Anhar and activist Syahdan Husein, who both used social media to organise demonstrations.

The Foundation had provided legal aid to high school protests detained during the protests.

Protests nationwide rocked the archipelago in late August and early September last year, sparked by lavish perks for lawmakers but broadening into an outburst of anger against the security forces after a police vehicle ran over a delivery driver, killing him.

The biggest unrest since President Prabowo Subianto took office in late 2024 claimed at least 10 lives and resulted in thousands of arrests.

Most have since been released, but hundreds still face charges.

A 2025 Human Rights Watch report on Indonesia warned of increased militarisation and said police “used excessive force” to disperse last year’s protests. — AFP