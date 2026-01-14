BANGKOK, Jan 14 — A train travelling from Thailand’s capital to the country’s northeast was derailed today after a construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages, killing at least 12 people and injuring at least 30, police said.

The accident took place today morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km northeast of Bangkok, on a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

Local police told Reuters by phone that a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue work is now underway, police said. — Reuters