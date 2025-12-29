BEIJING, Dec 29 — Thailand and Cambodia plan to rebuild mutual trust after weeks of border clashes, Beijing said in a communique with the two countries following talks in south-western China, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

The South-east Asian neighbours on Saturday ended weeks of fierce fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million with their second ceasefire since late October.

Thailand and Cambodia will “rebuild political mutual trust, achieve a turnaround in relations, and maintain regional peace,” the Xinhua report said, citing the communique.

Thailand and Cambodia’s top diplomats, along with defence officials, travelled to the Chinese province of Yunnan for a trilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the border situation yesterday and today.

The communique was issued after the three foreign ministers met, Xinhua said. — Reuters