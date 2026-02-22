KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A 75-year-old fisherman has been remanded for three days after allegedly attacking a restaurant manager with a metal chain in front of a shop on Jalan Yoke Kuan in Sekinchan yesterday.

Sabak Bernam district police chief Superintendent Md Yusof Ahmad said the incident occurred after the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, is believed to have collided with the victim’s car.

“When the victim stepped out of the vehicle, the suspect suddenly swung a 75-centimetre metal chain at him. The chain was kept in the basket of the suspect’s motorcycle.

“The incident happened at about 4.10pm,” he told MalaysiaGazette.

The 24-year-old victim later lodged a report at the Sabak Bernam District Police Headquarters.

Police arrested the Indonesian-born suspect about 20 minutes later in front of Bazar MARA Sekinchan, also on Jalan Yoke Kuan.

Earlier, Yusof confirmed in a statement that the man had been detained on suspicion of causing injury with a weapon and committing mischief.

An investigation has been opened under Sections 324 and 427 of the Penal Code. Section 324 carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of these. Section 427 provides for up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Yusof said the suspect has three prior records under Sections 504, 323 and 506 of the Penal Code.

He added that witness footage captured the incident.

“There is video evidence showing the suspect swinging the metal chain at the complainant and at the complainant’s car,” he said, as reported by the news portal.