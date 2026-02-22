KUCHING, Feb 22 — Landowners affected by the Batu Kawa second bridge project have begun receiving compensation, with some payouts reaching nearly RM1 million, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony tentatively scheduled for April.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said the compensation process is already underway following the award of the project contract.

“Many people may not realise that for the second bridge, a lot of the landowners are already receiving compensation. Just now, you saw one of the cheques (shown on screen), it was almost RM1 million.

“The contract has been awarded and once the contract is awarded, the land acquisition and compensation have started. What you saw just now was just one example of the compensation paid.

“So, you see, a lot of people in Batu Kawa have become very rich because of their land,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also state public health, housing and local government minister and Batu Kawah assemblyman, said this when met by reporters during a Chinese New Year open house at Ang Cheng Ho Quarry Multipurpose Hall here yesterday.

On the alignment of the project, he said the second bridge is being built to ease severe traffic congestion in the area.

The project involves the construction of a bridge across Sungai Sarawak and a dual carriageway stretching over five kilometres, linking Jalan Batu Kawa/Matang (Moyan) to the Jalan Tan Sri Wee Boon Ping/Stephen Yong junction.

It will complement the existing Batu Kawa bridge, which has served the area for the past 30 years as the sole crossing.

When asked about the expected completion date, Dr Sim said he was unable to provide details.

“The second bridge, I don’t know. Because I’m not the one who issued the contract,” he said.

On a related matter, he said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has tentatively fixed the groundbreaking ceremony for April after his request.

“I asked him (Abang Johari) to do a ground break, he has tentatively fixed the date in April,” he said. — The Borneo Post