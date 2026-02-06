MOSCOW, Feb 6 — The Global Sumud Flotilla activist group announced its intention to send its largest humanitarian mission to Gaza on March 29 by sea and land, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported.

In December 2025, the group announced it was preparing to significantly expand its aid mission to the Gaza Strip in the spring of 2026 and send over a hundred vessels there.

“Today, the Global Sumud Flotilla announced the largest coordinated humanitarian intervention for Palestine in history. On March 29, 2026, a unified maritime flotilla and overland humanitarian convoy will depart simultaneously, mobilising thousands from over 100 countries in a coordinated, nonviolent response to genocide, siege, mass starvation, and the destruction of civilian life in Gaza,” the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

The naval flotilla will reportedly depart from Barcelona, Italy, Tunisia, and other Mediterranean countries, while the land convoy will travel toward Gaza from North Africa.

The mission includes more than 1,000 medical personnel, as well as educators, engineers, reconstruction teams, war crimes and ecocide investigators, and legal observers documenting violations of international law, the statement added. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti