JAKARTA, Nov 28 — The death toll from floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia this week jumped to 82 people, rescue officials said Friday, with dozens still missing.

“As of this morning, the number of fatalities is 62, with 95 people injured, both serious and minor injuries. At least 65 people are still being searched for,” North Sumatra police spokesman, Ferry Walintukan, told AFP.

In the neighbouring province West Sumatra, at least 22 people have died, with 12 others missing, according to the local disaster agency. — AFP