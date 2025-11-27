JAKARTA, Nov 27 — The death toll from floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia rose to 19 people, a rescue official said Thursday, with dozens still missing.

Extreme weather has battered North Sumatra for several days, triggering flooding and landslides in several districts across the province.

“There is no update so far this morning, in total, for all the affected locations, 19 people died,” national search and rescue agency official Emy Freezer told AFP, citing data from Wednesday night.

He added that at least 24 people were reported missing in six locations.

Road access to the affected areas has been cut as well as telecommunication and electricity services, Emy said.

Authorities are therefore focusing on clearing debris to reach the isolated locations and provide assistance, he added.

Heavy rain in the neighbouring province of Aceh over the past few days triggered floods and landslides, prompting the evacuation of nearly 1,500 people, according to the local disaster agency.

Electricity services in parts of the province have also been knocked out, according to an AFP journalist.

The state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara said in a statement Wednesday that it had deployed personnel to gradually restore power supplies after a flash flood caused the collapse of a transmission tower.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics agency warned that a cyclone dubbed Senyar had formed on Wednesday, which could bring more extreme weather to the region in coming days.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rains, triggering landslides, flash floods and waterborne diseases.

Climate change has impacted storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding, and stronger wind gusts.

At least 38 people died this month in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Central Java and around 13 are still missing. — AFP