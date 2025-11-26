HONG KONG, Nov 26 — Four people were killed after a fire ripped through several residential blocks in a Hong Kong housing estate today, with at least two others critically injured, local authorities said.

The deaths were confirmed to AFP by the city’s Information Services Department, which said two people were in critical condition and another was stable as of 5pm.

The blaze broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po after flames spread across bamboo scaffolding surrounding multiple towers. Earlier, local media reported that at least one man and one woman were found unconscious with severe burns, while a firefighter was also injured.

Police had also received reports of residents trapped inside the buildings as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the upper floors, footage on local media showed.

Fire authorities declared a number four alarm — the second-highest fire alert — and closed parts of a nearby highway as dozens of firefighters battled the blaze through the afternoon.

“Residents nearby are advised to stay indoors, close their doors and windows, and stay calm. Members of the public are also advised to avoid going to the area affected by the fire,” the Fire Services Department said.