JAKARTA, Nov 24 — Bali’s governor has ordered the demolition of a partially built glass lift on one of the island’s most famous coastal cliffs, following weeks of public outcry and findings of multiple environmental and construction violations, reported German news agency dpa.

Governor I Wayan Koster announced on Sunday that the 180-metre structure on the neighbouring island of Nusa Penida must be removed within six months after authorities halted work in late October over missing permits and suspected breaches of planning rules.

About 70 per cent of the project had already been completed.

The lift was designed to shuttle tourists down to the “T-Rex cliff” viewpoint at Kelingking Beach, where the cliffs resemble a dinosaur’s head. It aimed to offer a safer alternative to the steep path, where visitors have frequently been injured. But the white steel frame drew fierce criticism, with many arguing it spoiled the iconic landscape.

Koster said the move is part of a wider effort to protect Bali’s nature, culture and social values, rejecting claims that the decision is hostile to investment. The developer, PT Indonesia Kaishi Tourism Property Investment Development, will be required to restore the area to its original condition within three months after the removal.

Bali needs investment, but it must be carried out with integrity and responsibility, Koster said, adding that development should protect Bali, not exploit it. The island has long struggled with the pressures of mass tourism. — Bernama