ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 — An explosion injured at least eight people outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad today, a police spokesman said.

Some of them are in critical condition, he said.

“We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team,” he said.

The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van, which Reuters was not able to verify independently. — Reuters