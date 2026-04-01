KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia must continue undertaking reforms to rebuild its economic foundations and remain competitive globally.

He said while the government had demonstrated the ability to implement key policies, the pace of reform needed to be accelerated to deliver stronger outcomes.

“We have to reform and rebuild the foundations necessary for the economy… that means taking brave decisions, even if they are not popular.

“We need to focus on what makes a real difference, but do not expect all changes to happen at the same time,” he said when moderating Forum Ilmuwan Malaysia Madani (FIM) Series 9 held at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) here, last night.

The forum featured a panel comprising Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, BNM Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, and World Bank Lead Economist for Malaysia, Dr Apurva Sanghi.

Anwar added that institutional reforms had also been strengthened, with greater emphasis on transparency, governance and professional execution.

He also pointed out that political stability had enabled the government to implement progressive measures, including efforts to address poverty and improve governance.

“We will continue to do more… there is still much to be done, particularly in improving education quality, enhancing transparency and strengthening economic management,” he said.

He said sustained reforms were crucial to ensure Malaysia remained resilient in the face of global economic and geopolitical challenges.

The forum last night, organised by the Higher Education Ministry in collaboration with BNM, focused on the role of the financial sector and structural reforms in driving the economy. — Bernama