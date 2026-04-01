KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — A new coffee shop with its curated food stalls often brings much excitement to the neighbourhood.

In Jinjang Baru, locals are abuzz about Restoran Hua Wei Fang which opened its doors this February.

The Fujian cuisine stall grabs attention by offering a mix of Heng Hwa style fried noodles and noodles served in soup.

You won’t find bold flavours here as everything seems clean tasting with simpler ingredients.

If you know yourself, do your stomach a favour and order a bowl of curry mee or a plate of Penang style char kway teow instead.

During lunch, you may spot couples sharing a plate of Fried Heng Hwa Bee Hoon, “untangling” the fine vermicelli with their chopsticks in the air.

A bowl of Heng Hwa Xian Mee is filled with pig maw, ‘bian rou’, fried egg and shiitake mushrooms. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Our palates have been educated by the many Heng Hwa meals eaten at Putien Restaurant and Million Restaurant in Jalan Ipoh, so some dishes were already familiar to us.

Their Fried Heng Hwa Bee Hoon (RM10) is similar to the one served in Million Restaurant because the fine strands are tinged brown from the use of soy sauce.

Similarly, their Fried Heng Hwa Xian Mee, which uses thicker, slippery mi xian noodles looks brown on their menu instead of pale white strands and is not paired with seaweed or peanuts, unlike the Putien Restaurant’s version.

The highlight of these noodles is their delicate texture, which absorbs the broth rather than the tiny prawns, sliced shiitake mushrooms, fluffy omelette, bean sprouts and greens that are fried with it.

Heng Hwa Xian Mee Soup (RM10) was my other pick because the owner explained that it contains smooth mi xian noodles, pig’s stomach and their bian rou.

Pull those delicate strands to untangle them before consumption (left). ‘Bian rou’ or tiny minced pork dumplings with a slightly chewy skin made from pounded pork and flour (right). — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The highlight was the bian rou or their tiny pork-filled dumplings where the slightly chewy skin is made from pounded pork.

A crowd favourite is the Hakka ‘lui cha’ stall that moved from Medan Selera Berlian with its abundance of greens, peanuts and black eye peas (left). Drench your bowl with their green soup made with pounded greens (right). — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The slightly starchy pork broth complemented the smooth mi xian noodles well but those who prefer extra flavour might add soy sauce with chillies.

They also add slices of what they call pig maw (which is pig stomach) and a fried egg to bulk up the bowl.

There are also options to enjoy a white peppercorn broth with pig maw, bing rou and rice instead of noodles.

It’s easy to spot another crowd favourite here as almost every table has a bowl of Hakka lui cha with its distinct Kermit coloured green soup.

Find the Fujian Cuisine stall right at the back of the restaurant . — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What’s interesting is that the majority of these diners aren’t females but strapping males, looking for a healthier alternative.

Previously located inside Medan Selera Berlian, the stall has relocated to this coffee shop.

For just RM9, your bowl will overflow with all kinds of vegetables, peanuts and black-eyed peas, with the rice seeming like an afterthought layered at the bottom.

If you’re not abstaining from dried prawns, mix them with the rice for a savoury profile that complements the green broth, which has a tingling mint flavour.

A crowd favourite is the Hakka ‘lui cha’ stall that moved from Medan Selera Berlian with its abundance of greens, peanuts and black eye peas (left). Drench your bowl with their green soup made with pounded greens (right). — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Restoran Hua Wei Fang

54, Jalan 9/32,

Taman Jinjang Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 6am to 10pm. Closed on Mondays.

Facebook: @huaweifang

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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