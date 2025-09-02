BERLIN, Sept 2 — A return of La Nina may start to affect global weather patterns from September, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said today, adding, however, that temperatures are still likely to be above average for large parts of the world.

The La Nina pattern involves the cooling of temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, increasing the chance of floods and droughts, which can impact crops.

Neutral conditions have persisted since March but may transition to La Nina conditions in the coming months, said the WMO in a statement.

Latest forecasts show a 55 per cent likelihood of sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific cooling to La Nina levels in the period from September to November, it said.

Seasonal forecasts and their impact on weather can translate into millions of dollars of economic savings for agriculture, energy, health and transport, said the WMO, adding thousands of lives can also be saved by preparing response actions. — Reuters