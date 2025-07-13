HANOI, July 13 — Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered Hanoi to ban all fossil fuel motorbikes and mopeds from the city’s inner Ring Road 1 starting July 1, 2026, as part of a sweeping new effort to tackle worsening pollution.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the ban is part of a nationwide directive on environmental protection, outlining urgent steps to address severe air and water pollution in major cities, including Hanoi.

At times, Hanoi’s air quality has ranked among the worst in the world, and water pollution in its rivers has consistently exceeded safe limits for years.

To clean up the capital’s air, the Prime Minister instructed the Hanoi People’s Committee to roll out a clear roadmap to eliminate fossil-fuel motorbikes and mopeds within Ring Road 1 by mid-2026.

A broader plan will follow. By January 1, 2028, all motorbikes and mopeds will be banned from both Ring Roads 1 and 2, with restrictions also placed on private petrol-powered cars. From 2030, the ban will expand to include Ring Road 3.

Alongside the ban, Hanoi must publish a low-emission zone plan by the third quarter of 2025 and launch a citywide awareness campaign to prepare residents for the change.

The directive also urges local authorities to upgrade public transport, prioritise electric buses and trains and develop infrastructure for clean-energy vehicles, including charging stations and maintenance services. — Bernama/VNA