HAMBURG (Germany), July 11 — A man has died from his injuries after he was dragged along by a train at Hamburg’s central station in northern Germany, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The overnight incident saw the 26-year-old kicking the train as it approached the station. He then lost his balance and got trapped in the gap between the train and the platform, police said on Friday.

The man’s brother was also present and witnessed the accident, according to police. He suffered from shock and was brought to hospital.

Emergency teams cleared the local train and the platform, with emergency counselling provided to 13 bystanders. Police have ruled out foul play after reviewing video footage of the incident. — Bernama-dpa