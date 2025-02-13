TAIPEI, Feb 13 — An explosion in a Taiwan department store on Thursday injured at least 12 people – with possibly some fatalities – with videos showing large pieces of debris raining down on the street.

The incident happened in the central west city of Taichung, with a fire department official saying at least 12 people were injured.

At least six people were injured and another six were in cardiac arrest, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters.

Video posted on social media and verified by AFP showed the moment of the explosion, with cladding and other debris flying off the building and dust billowing from inside.

“I was working in the city government building around 11:30 am and because it’s right next to Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, I felt a vibration,” Lu said.

“The explosion is very serious and the rescue is ongoing.” — AFP





