SYDNEY, Nov 29 — Australia on yesterday approved a social media ban for children aged under 16 after an emotive debate that gripped the nation, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

The law forces tech giants from Instagram and Facebook owner Meta to TikTok to stop minors logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million). A trial of methods to enforce it will start in January with the ban to take effect in a year.

A number of countries have already vowed to curb social media use by children through legislation, but Australia’s policy is the most stringent.

FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM-OWNER META SPOKESPERSON:

“Naturally, we respect the laws decided by the Australian Parliament. However, we are concerned about the process which rushed the legislation through while failing to properly consider the evidence, what industry already does to ensure age-appropriate experiences, and the voices of young people.

“The task now turns to ensuring there is productive consultation on all rules associated with the Bill to ensure a technically feasible outcome that does not place an onerous burden on parents and teens and a commitment that rules will be consistently applied across all social apps used by teens.”

SUNITA BOSE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIAN DIGITAL INDUSTRY GROUP, DIGI:

“It’s cart before horse... We have the bill but we don’t have guidance from the Australian government around what are the right methods that a whole host of services subject to this law will need to employ.”

SARAH HANSON-YOUNG, GREENS PARTY SENATOR:

“This is a rubbish Bill, it has no substance and it doesn’t even take place for another 12 months. It’s also obvious that the people who have drafted and fought for the particular elements of this Bill actually have no idea how young people engage with the internet. This is boomers trying to tell young people how the internet should work.”

SARAH HENDERSON, LIBERAL PARTY SENATOR:

“We know there is widespread concern and evidence about the severe mental health impact of social media on children. We’ve seen very disturbing global trends in youth mental health since the rise of social media, especially for girls.”

LEONARDO PUGLISI, 16-YEAR OLD AND CHIEF ANCHOR OF 6 NEWS AUSTRALIA:

“I think this ban will really stifle creativity. Not just in Australia but there have been young people around the world from the ages of 13, 14, 15 who have been able to explore their passions maybe make a career out of it through social media in some form or another.”

AUSTRALIAN HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

“Given the potential for these laws to significantly interfere with the rights of children and young people, the Commission has serious reservations about the proposed social

media ban.”

“There are arguments for and against the introduction of a social media ban for under-16s. While a ban may help to protect children and young people from online harms, it will also limit important human rights.” — Reuters