HONG KONG, Oct 27 — Hong Kong police arrested an 89-year-old man last Thursday for allegedly killing a pigeon by throwing a stone at it in a Kowloon playground.

South China Morning Post said today the incident, which was reported by a local resident, occurred at San Po Kong’s Shung Ling Street Playground.

According to concern group Hong Kong Pigeon Research, an observer saw the man strike a pigeon in a tree, causing it to fall; the bird died about 45 minutes later.

The group also said another man was seen throwing a stone at a different pigeon, which escaped uninjured.

Police classified the case as “cruelty to animals” and confirmed that one man was arrested.

Under Hong Kong law, harming protected wild animals can result in a fine of up to HK$100,000 (RM59,631) and a one-year prison sentence.

Animal welfare organisations have called for public assistance in identifying the other suspect who remains at large.