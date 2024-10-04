NEW YORK, Oct 4 — Ex-US president Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani mistakenly texted the wrong number while attempting to convince Michigan legislators to help overturn the 2020 US presidential election results, according to a court document unsealed on Wednesday.

According to the document posted online, Giuliani tried to send a message on December 7, 2020, urging an unidentified recipient to assist in appointing a slate of fake electors in Michigan.

In the text, Giuliani requested the passage of a joint resolution stating that Michigan’s election was in dispute and that the electors sent by Governor Whitmer were not the official electors.

Rudy tried to text a Michigan GOP leader a proposed resolution declaring the election in dispute -- but he sent it to a wrong number.

Trump’s allies pursued a strategy of appointing alternate slates of electors in states he lost, aiming to send those false slates to Congress for counting on 6 January 2021.

Though some electors have been criminally charged, others claimed they believed they were acting as a backup in case Trump won election-related court cases.

Prosecutors revealed that Giuliani’s plan to send the message failed due to him entering the wrong number on his phone.

The details emerged in a legal brief by special counsel Jack Smith, arguing that Trump is not entitled to immunity for his actions related to overturning the election.

Giuliani, already facing legal troubles in Georgia and Arizona, has had his law licenses suspended in New York and Washington, DC, and is appealing a US$150 million (RM635 million) defamation judgment against him.