ATLANTA, Sept 21 — US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is trying to get a second opportunity to debate her Republican challenger Donald Trump in this year’s presidential race, she said yesterday.

“I’m trying to get another debate. We’ll see,” Harris, the US vice president, said in front of about 600 people at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept. 10, in a contest that polls showed was won by the Democratic nominee.

Trump last week said he would not participate in another debate against Harris before the Nov. 5 election.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” the former president wrote on his social media site Truth Social. Trump debated President Joe Biden in June before his matchup against Harris.

At their debate, Harris put Trump on the defensive with a stream of attacks on his fitness for office, his support of abortion restrictions and his myriad legal woes. — Reuters