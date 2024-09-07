KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft has begun its journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), but without the astronauts it was supposed to carry, according to BBC News.

The empty capsule undocked from the ISS in autonomous mode after technical problems made it too risky to bring NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back home.

The astronauts were initially scheduled to return in Starliner after an eight-day mission, but the issues have extended their stay on the ISS to eight months. They will now return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in February.

Starliner’s return flight will take around six hours, with the capsule deploying parachutes to land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

BBC News reported that NASA’s commercial crew programme manager, Steve Stich, said Wilmore and Williams are in good spirits and remain in regular contact with their families despite the delay.

This marked Boeing’s first test flight of the Starliner with astronauts on board. However, soon after its June 5 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the spacecraft experienced issues, including helium leaks and malfunctioning thrusters. After months of troubleshooting, NASA decided that Starliner was not safe enough for the astronauts’ return.

Boeing had argued that the capsule could safely complete the mission, but NASA remained unconvinced due to the unresolved technical challenges, BBC News reported.

Wilmore and Williams will now return to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after SpaceX's next vehicle launch, scheduled for late September. Their return is expected by February 2025.

The technical problems have been a setback for Boeing, which has faced financial struggles and reputational damage following recent incidents, BBC News said.

NASA, however, remains committed to Boeing’s Starliner as part of its long-term goal to have multiple American companies ferry astronauts to space.

Boeing was awarded a $4.2 billion contract in 2014 to provide commercial space flights, while SpaceX received $2.6 billion. So far, SpaceX has completed nine crewed missions for NASA.