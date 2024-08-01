SEOUL, Aug 1 — South Korea is ready to provide North Korea with relief supplies for damage caused by recent heavy rainfall, South Korea’s Red Cross said today, marking a rare outreach under the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol to its neighbour.

Authorities in the South were ready to discuss the relief supplies needed, the scale of aid and how to transfer it and looked forward to a swift response from Pyongyang, the Red Cross said.

The statement was issued by the South’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs. The Red Cross has taken the lead in carrying out projects between the rival Koreas in the past, including reunions of separated families and supply of aid.

Heavy rains have hit the North’s northwestern areas in recent days, flooding more than 4,000 homes in the regions of Sinuiju and Uiju, North Korean state media have reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally inspected the flooded areas and expressed grave concern over the damage, state media said on Monday.

The offer of help comes as relations between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war, have been particularly strained amid a hardline stance towards the North by President Yoon’s government.

It was not clear if Pyongyang would respond at all to the offer or agree to hold discussions. North Korea has cut off all lines of official communication with the South. — Reuters