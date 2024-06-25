SYDNEY, June 25 — Australia’s government said today it was aware of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s legal proceedings in the United States, adding that his case had “dragged on for too long”.

US legal documents showed the Australian citizen had made a deal to secure his freedom by pleading guilty to a single count of revealing national defence information.

Assange was scheduled to appear in court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific.

Australia is providing consular assistance to Assange, a government spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “has been clear — Mr Assange’s case has dragged on for too long and there is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration,” the spokesperson said.

The Australian government said it was not appropriate to comment further because of the “ongoing” legal proceedings. — AFP

