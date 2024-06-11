SWEIMEH (Jordan), June 11 — The United States today promised more than US$400 million (RM1.8 billion) in new aid for the Palestinians at an emergency summit in Jordan, where world leaders backed a US push for a ceasefire as the only ultimate solution to help war-ravaged Gaza.

Jordan and Egypt called the urgent talks on the Dead Sea as aid groups warned conditions were worse than ever in Gaza, with virtually the whole population of more than two million people relying on sporadic aid deliveries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a new trip across the region as he seeks to press a ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas, promised US$404 million for food, drinking water, health supplies and other aid to the Palestinians.

Hitting back at critics of US support for Israel, Blinken noted that a UN appeal for the Palestinians was only one-third funded, with a shortfall of some US$2.3 billion.

“Some who have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all,” Blinken said, likely referring to US adversaries China and Russia.

“It is time for everyone — everyone — to step up. And for those who have already given and given generously, give more,” he said.

He called on countries to press Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal laid out on May 31 by President Joe Biden, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him of support.

UN chief Antonio Guterres also supported the US-led proposal, telling the conference, “The horror must stop.”

“The speed and scale of the carnage and killing in Gaza is beyond anything in my years as secretary-general,” he said.

Defence of UNRWA

The US pledge has brought its aid contribution to US$674 million since the October 7 attack by Hamas opened the war.

Blinken did not specify how the United States would deliver the assistance, but Washington has focused on the World Food Programme and private aid groups.

The United States is the largest donor to the Palestinians. It also provides Israel with US$3.8 billion in annual military aid.

The US Congress has banned further contributions to the main provider of assistance on the ground — UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Israel, long critical of UNRWA, alleged in January that a number of the agency’s employees may have participated in the October 7 attack. The agency fired the employees and promised to investigate.

Most leaders at the summit strongly defended UNRWA. Giving a toll of 193 agency workers killed in the war, Guterres appealed to “the world to stand united to safeguard UNRWA in the face of outrageous and relentless attacks”.

Prime Minister Robert Golob of Slovenia — one of four European countries that recently angered Israel by recognising a Palestinian state — said his country was increasing UNRWA funding while others were freezing it.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, an outspoken critic of Israel’s military operation whose government also recognised a state of Palestine, announced another €16 million (RM80 million) in assistance.

Sanchez praised the US diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, saying, “now we call on Hamas and Israel to act in a responsible manner and seize the new opportunity in front of us”.

Drastic aid needs

The incoming leader of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, Prabowo Subianto, said Jakarta was ready to send medical teams, a field hospital and a hospital ship as well as to evacuate 1,000 people for medical treatment.

“Although we are willing to support and contribute to all these efforts, the final solution to this problem is a two-state solution,” Prabowo said.

Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 37,164 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.

It comes in response to Hamas’s October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble and nearly all its 2.4 million people displaced by the war.

Despite major initiatives, including a specially built US pier, aid to Gaza remains severely restricted.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt — the main conduit for humanitarian and fuel deliveries —has been closed for more than a month after Israeli troops seized the Palestinian side from Hamas. — AFP