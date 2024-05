KYIV, May 27 — A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian “Voronezh M” early-warning radar near the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region at a “record” distance, a Kyiv intelligence source said today.

The source told Reuters the attack was conducted by Ukraine’s military spy agency yesterday and did not say whether it caused any damage. The city of Orsk lies around 1,500 km from the nearest parts of Ukrainian-controlled territory. — Reuters