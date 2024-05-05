CAIRO, May 5 — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said today that the Palestinian militant group was keen on reaching a comprehensive ceasefire that will end Israeli “aggression”, guarantee Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, and achieve a serious hostage-swap deal.

Haniyeh, in his statement, also blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “the continuation of the aggression and the expansion of the circle of conflict, and sabotaging the efforts made through the mediators and various parties.” — Reuters