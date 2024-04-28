JAKARTA, April 28 — Landslides in North Toraja, South Sulawesi, have claimed three lives and left six others injured, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Its spokesperson Abdul Muhairi said the landslides happened twice in Tallang Sura village, Buntao sub-district, last Friday morning, triggered by heavy rainfall and unstable soil conditions.

The incident caused significant damage to one house, affected another, and cut off-road access, while six families had to be evacuated.

“The local rescue team suspended search operations on Saturday. The road has reopened for two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles,” Abdul Muhairi stated in a statement.

He advised people in Buntao sub-district to remain vigilant because significant cracks have been spotted at the top of the landslide area, signalling the potential for additional landslides.

Abdul Muhairi urged residents in steep slope areas of North and South Sulawesi to evacuate immediately if heavy rainfall persists for over an hour.

On April 13, at least 18 people were reported dead in a similar incident that occurred in two villages in the sub-district of Makale, Tana Toraja district, South Sulawesi. — Bernama

