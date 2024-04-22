JAKARTA, April 22 — An Indonesian court today rejected in full a challenge from losing candidate Anies Baswedan seeking a re-run of February’s presidential election and the disqualification of winner Prabowo Subianto and his running mate.

The Constitutional Court said there was no evidence the president or state bodies interfered in the election, nor that regional officials and social aid were mobilised to sway voters.

Candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had both separately alleged there was state interference to favour Defence Minister Prabowo, who won by a huge margin, and had complained his running mate, the current president’s son, should not have been allowed to take part. The administration and Prabowo had rejected the allegations.

The court is yet to announce its judgement on Ganjar’s petition. — Reuters

