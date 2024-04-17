LONDON, April 17 — British foreign minister David Cameron said it was clear Israel had made a decision to respond to the Iranian drone and ballistic missile attack and he hoped this would be carried out in a way that minimised escalation.

“It’s clear the Israelis are making a decision to act,” Cameron, who was speaking to reporters in Israel, said on Wednesday. “We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible.”

Britain wanted to see coordinated sanctions against Iran, he added.

“They need to be given a clear unequivocal message by the G7,” he said. — Reuters

