MOSCOW, April 5 — Authorities in Russia’s far eastern city of Khabarovsk have declared a state of emergency in an area where a “radiation source” was found, TASS news agency reported today.

It said elevated radiation levels were detected near a power pylon about 2.5km from residential buildings.

No one had been injured or exposed to radiation and “there is no threat to the health of citizens”, TASS quoted the local branch of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog as saying.

Advertisement

It said radiation levels would be monitored for the next two days and the source of the radiation would be investigated. — Reuters

Advertisement