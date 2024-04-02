WARSAW, April 2 —Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said today that he had asked the Israeli ambassador to Poland for “urgent explanations” after an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including a Polish citizen.

“I personally asked the Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne for urgent explanations,” Sikorski said on social media, adding that he had offered “condolences to the family of our brave volunteer” and saying Poland would open its own inquiry into the aid worker’s death. — AFP

