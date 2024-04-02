NEW YORK, April 2 –– United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today condemned an attack on Iran’s diplomatic premises in Damascus, calling on “all concerned to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation,” his spokesperson said.

“He cautions that any miscalculation could lead to broader conflict in an already volatile region, with devastating consequences for civilians who are already seeing unprecedented suffering in Syria, Lebanon, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and the broader Middle East,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.—Reuters

